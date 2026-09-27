St. Nicholas' Church recreated in Lego after 18‑month fan effort

"Most Lego enthusiasts start by buying Lego sets, building them and putting them on a shelf, then they think: what next?" said Mordan.

"After that they look online at how someone has built something and shared instructions with others, you buy the pieces or dismantle a set and rebuild it, then you have someone else's creation, and the next step is: what can I build myself."

Mordan got his first Lego in 1993. "My parents gave me a small Formula One car for Christmas."

he began pursuing the hobby more actively in 2011. "It's still going on," Mordan said, adding that he no longer keeps count of how many different Lego sets he has. "I lost track when there were about 1,000–1,500 pieces."

Nowadays Mordan is interested in building Estonian landmarks out of Lego. "Tallinn Town Hall was the first. I thought about what else I could take on and decided that maybe I should try doing something with St. Nicholas (Niguliste) Church," he said.

From the first idea of St. Nicholas to reaching the exhibition took a year and a half.

Mordan plans well‑known buildings using software; at the moment he is working on two buildings from Ülemiste City, for which the program helps calculate that the material cost — meaning Lego bricks — totals 400 euros.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!