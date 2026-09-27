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Youth today have more chances to experiment, says Pärnu street artist

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Plans for new street art on Pärnu's Kesklinna Bridge.
Plans for new street art on Pärnu's Kesklinna Bridge. Source: Kryptik/Pärnu city government
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Pärnu street artist Kristjan Tamm, known as Kryptik, says young artists today have more legal chances to learn street art than when he first started more than 20 years ago.

Tamm discovered graffiti back when the internet was still uncommon in Estonian homes, searching for U.S. graffiti websites during school computer classes and trying to recreate what he saw. His first pieces appeared on abandoned buildings and ruins.

"But, as you'd expect, you can't really get anything right at first," he admitted.

Tamm never ran into trouble with police, saying he chose where he'd work carefully. Nowadays, he noted, young folks have more authorized opportunities to experiment, including workshops like the ones he runs at youth centers.

"They don't have to go out on the streets at night to find somewhere to practice," Tamm said.

The Pärnu artist's roots are still firmly rooted in graffiti — particularly its lettering tradition, which artists use to develop their names and personal styles — but street art has expanded beyond classic graffiti, with paints and other tools more readily available now as well.

He carries a large suitcase packed with spray paint for his murals, which can take anywhere from one to three days to complete, depending on size.

Weather, however, is a practical challenge. Rain can cancel an outdoor workday, so Tamm checks the forecast each morning when planning his schedule. Outdoor projects also go on hiatus in winter, although he continues to work indoors during the colder months.

Commissions and awards

Today, Tamm mainly creates commissioned murals, with the location and client's wishes shaping the work. Animals and birds feature frequently in his pieces, and one of his more unusual canvases, a wastewater pumping station, he transformed into an aquarium.

"The location itself tends to dictate what will work there," he explained.

Several years ago, Tamm was awarded the Pärnu City Cultural Award for his creative work. He said the recognition was unexpected, but also showed how much street art's place in Estonia has changed.

"The change we've seen in Estonia has been huge," he said.

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