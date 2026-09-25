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Japanese ballet pro, Turkish tech CEO make Estonia home

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Japanese ballet repetiteur Nanae Maruyama and a Turkish tech businessman Ahmet Köse.
Japanese ballet repetiteur Nanae Maruyama and a Turkish tech businessman Ahmet Köse. Source: ERR
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A Japanese ballet repetiteur and a Turkish tech businessman once came to Estonia for very different reasons, but both have since found reasons to stay.

Japanese ballet dancer Nanae Maruyama studied in Germany, worked in France and eventually found a job with the Estonian National Ballet in Tallinn. Twenty years later, she is now serving as the troupe's ballet repetiteur.

Before moving to Estonia, however, she knew little about the country beyond its proximity to Russia.

"And that Latvia and Lithuania were there too," she added. "I knew the names of the country, but nothing else."

Turkish tech researcher and businessman Ahmet Köse, who has previously lived in the U.S. and Hungary, likewise knew little about Estonia when an American professor suggested he consider the country for his work in innovation.

That same year, he received a scholarship to pursue a master's degree at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), where he later went on to earn a doctorate.

"Now I run a technology company that operates in 24 countries," he said.

Practice makes perfect

Maruyama never took formal Estonian classes or lessons, instead learning the language through everyday exposure. "I listened to Estonian and practiced every day," she said.

While maintaining her Japanese traditions, she has also embraced local Estonian ones.

"It's very hard to maintain your culture when you're living abroad," she admitted. "I still celebrate Japanese holidays the Japanese way, but Estonian Independence Day, for example, I celebrate together with Estonians — and black bread and sprats."

Köse's wife is Estonian, and their children speak Estonian natively. He began learning Estonian while pursuing his master's degree, despite not knowing how long he would end up staying in the country.

"You have to want to learn and be motivated," Köse said. "And you have to practice."

Perks of a smaller population

The tech expert said he enjoys Estonia's weather and all four of its seasons, but especially appreciates the space and calm compared with his hometown.

"I was born in Istanbul, which is now home to 20 million people," Köse explained. "When I come back to Estonia, there's enough room here to live and enjoy a peaceful life."

Traffic in Tallinn isn't all too bad compared with other capital cities either, he added.

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Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

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