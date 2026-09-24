Rail Baltica delays leave local communities disappointed

Businesses and residents in the settlements along the planned Tallinn–Pärnu section of Rail Baltica are disappointed, as the state is once again breaking its promise and the completion of the new railway may be delayed by up to eight years.

A large BLRT foundry will soon open in Kohila, and the choice of location was influenced by the possibility of transporting goods by rail. Local residents and companies are eagerly waiting for the railway, but now no one knows when it will be finished.

"Speaking with company leaders, all have confirmed that the Rail Baltica line starting in 2030 is not only meant for passenger transport — freight transport has also been factored into their business plans. This means that our main interest and wish is that at least passenger transport to Pärnu should begin in 2030. Freight transport is just as important," said Kohila municipality development adviser Aivar Roop.

From Kohila, the new train would reach Tallinn in less than half an hour.

"Estonia has 78 municipalities, and 11 of them are showing growth today. Kohila is one of them — the only municipality outside the golden ring — that is growing in population. And this has a direct connection to Rail Baltica, because our first residential real‑estate developers have already arrived," Roop said.

No train has run to Pärnu for eight years. Sari Sopanen, head of Brackmann Arendus, which is developing a large hotel and conference centre near Pärnu beach, said rail service would benefit their business.

"It's not the reason we're building the complex there. But accessibility is very important for tourism. It would certainly help if the train connection existed and the railway connection existed. I especially think about how great it would be if Pärnu were connected to two international airports. That would be fantastic for our field," Sopanen said.

According to former Pärnu mayor Kristel Voltenberg, Pärnu was initially promised the railway already for this year, but then the deadlines began to shift.

"New promises were made for 2030. All Pärnu residents, our entrepreneurs — which is very important — and the entire city planning have actually been tied to that date. Now we see from public sources that this date is again turning into a promise that can be deflated with a snap of the fingers. We cannot be satisfied with this in Pärnu," Voltenberg said.

"In Estonia, it is possible to complete the Tallinn–Pärnu section first, so that domestic rail service can begin. We will still discuss this during budget negotiations, but it will certainly come before the completion of the entire route," said Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis.

The government will discuss the completion schedule of the railway sections on Thursday.

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