Russia imposes temporary movement restrictions on other side of Estonian border

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has imposed temporary movement restrictions in two districts across the border from Estonia.

The border directorate of the FSB's St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast branch said measures would be in place in border areas of the Slantsy and Kingisepp districts from September 16–26 to "prevent violations of border and migration regulations" and "protect aquatic biological resources."

During this period, small vessels are prohibited from traveling on the section of the Narva River between the Bolshaya Cheryomukha and Kryusha (Krivasoo) rivers.

A nighttime movement ban has also been imposed outside populated areas within a five-kilometer-wide strip along the state border in the Kingisepp and Slantsy districts. Hunting and carrying firearms are also prohibited in the area.

Andris Viltsin, Estonia's border representative on the Estonian-Russian border, said the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) had previously been aware that Russia would impose movement restrictions for a certain period in several areas bordering Estonia. The Russian border authorities did not themselves notify the PPA of the restrictions in advance.

The PPA does not consider such restrictions extraordinary.

Viltsin explained that the Russian side has occasionally imposed various movement restrictions as a preventive measure or in connection with exercises and that even under normal circumstances, movement in Russia's border zone is more restricted than elsewhere.

"Russia has significantly stricter measures in place on a daily basis within a five-kilometer-wide area adjoining the border than Estonia does. For example, not everyone can enter Ivangorod (Jaanilinn — ed.) — you need an invitation to do so," Viltsin said.

"The Russian side has imposed measures like these from time to time depending on the situation. It is not routine, but neither is it anything particularly extraordinary," he added.

According to the PPA representative, the Russian side may have been seeking to prevent incidents during the elections.

It recently emerged that Russia is fortifying the bank of the Narva River, although there is no clear link between the two developments.

"It is clearly apparent that the Russian side is increasingly devoting measures and resources to guarding the border in order to make that work more effective and ensure access for a response if necessary. I think this needs to be viewed in the broader context, together with everything else. They are increasing their readiness and capabilities and it seems they have no shortage of resources on that side," Viltsin said.

Russia held sham elections over the weekend, which were won, as expected, by the ruling United Russia party. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously warned that Russia plans to mobilize around 300,000 people following the State Duma elections in September.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) did not rule out the possibility that the restrictions could be connected to a planned mobilization.

"There have certainly been various theories about another round of forced mobilization, and considering the difficulties they have faced in staging their election spectacle, how severe the restrictions they have had to impose have been in order to produce the result they wanted and the kinds of actions they have had to contend with, naturally nothing can be ruled out," he said.

The interior minister noted that not many Russians want to go to war and die and said the measure could be connected to an attempt to prevent citizens from fleeing the country. He also stressed that evading military service is not in itself grounds for receiving international protection.

"Russia itself knows why it is implementing these measures," Taro said. "In any case, they have always had a special regime for the border zone; the area has never simply been freely accessible."

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