Outgoing president awards office chief €11,000 bonus

President Alar Karis awarded Krista Zibo, director of the Office of the President, an €11,200 bonus for strong job performance in 2026. Zibo has also received a large bonus in the past.

On January 29 this year, Karis issued a directive setting Zibo's base salary at €6,010 per month. Her previous salary was €5,500. When she took up the post on September 2, 2024, it was €5,000.

On November 24, 2025, Karis decided to award Zibo a bonus of €10,500 for strong job performance.

Zibo also spent nearly two years as director of the Office of the President on a fixed-term arrangement, having been temporarily transferred from the Government Office. As of July 1 this year, just a few months before the new president takes office, she has held the position on a permanent basis.

When ERR asked in early September why the arrangement had only now been changed, the Office of the President said Zibo was needed to ensure stable management and day-to-day operations through the end of Karis' term and during the presidential transition. The response did not explain why this could not have been done under the temporary transfer arrangement.

13 layoffs in 2 years

As of early September, Zibo had laid off 13 employees from the Office of the President over the previous two years. Two employees had their last day at work just about a month before President-elect Ülle Madise was due to take office. One had worked at the office for 26 years and the other for nearly 19 years.

Zibo said the changes were necessary to save money and improve the organization of work.

However, eight people have been hired by the Office of the President over the past two years. The office attributed the new hires to changes in job roles and work processes.

President-elect Ülle Madise has offered the position of director of the Office of the President to longtime senior executive Paavo Nõgene.

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