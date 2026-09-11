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Paavo Nõgene to head Office of the President

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Paavo Nõgene.
Paavo Nõgene. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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President-elect Ülle Madise has offered the position of director of the Office of the President to longtime senior executive Paavo Nõgene.

"Nõgene's experience as the head of a government agency, secretary general of the Ministry of Culture and CEO of AS Tallink Grupp, a major international listed company, should be put to good use in serving the Estonian state, making Estonia an even better place to live, work and do business — making Estonia Estonia every day," Ülle Madise said.

Nõgene described serving the Estonian state as a great honor. "In all my professional roles to date, I have sought to contribute to society beyond the confines of any particular position. Organizing the work of the president of the republic and contributing to Estonia's development in a new role is a continuation of my previous work that is close to my heart," Paavo Nõgene said.

Nõgene served as chairman of Tallink's management board from 2018 to 2026. Before that, he was secretary general of the Ministry of Culture from 2013 to 2018 and headed the Vanemuine Theater from 2007 to 2012.

Nõgene serves on the supervisory boards of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), the Art Museum of Estonia and the Estonian Drama Theater.

Ülle Madise will take office as president in October.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

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