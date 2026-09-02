Estonia elects new president

Estonia's parliament elected Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise as the country's next president on Wednesday after one round of voting.

In total, 71 votes were cast in favor of Madise in a secret ballot, and 68 were needed for her to become the head of state. There were seven unmarked ballots and none were judged to be invalid.

Seventy-eight members of the 101-seat Riigikogu received ballots, and all 78 took part in the vote.

After the results were read out, Madise told the MPs present: "I will do my best to be worthy of this trust. I hope that through mutual understanding, debating vigorously when necessary while still supporting one another, we can accomplish a great deal together for Estonia, so that life in Estonia is happy, good and safe."

Madise will become Estonia's seventh president and the second female head of state. She will be sworn into office on October 12.

Madise replaces one-term President Alar Karis, who said he would not stand again in June.

Karis congratulated his successor. "Serving as head of state is a great honour and an even greater responsibility. I wish you strength, wisdom and resolve," he wrote on social media.

Congratulations, Ülle Madise, on your election as the next President of Estonia. Parliament has made its choice, and I will soon hand over the office to you. Serving as head of state is a great honour and an even greater responsibility. I wish you strength, wisdom and resolve. pic.twitter.com/ApQFnjHWjj — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) September 2, 2026

This story is being updated...

Who is Ülle Madise?

Ülle Madise (born Ülle Anton on December 11, 1974, in Tartu, Estonia) is an eminent Estonian jurist, legal scholar, and the country's chancellor of justice.

She earned her law degree and master's degree from the University of Tartu. In 2007, she completed her PhD in administrative management at the Tallinn University of Technology

Her career reflects a steady rise through Estonia's public institutions. She held early roles in the Ministry of Justice, served as an adviser to the Riigikogu Constitutional Committee, and worked as chief auditor at the National Audit Office.

From 2009 to 2015, Madise served as the legal adviser to then President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Concurrently, she pursued an academic career, teaching as a professor of public law and constitutional law in several Estonian universities.

Ülle Madise after being elected president on September 2, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

On March 31, 2015, Madise assumed office as the chancellor of justice. In this role, she has been advocating for individual liberties, criticizing over-regulation, and maintaining a non-partisan stance.

Beyond constitutional duties, Madise is a passionate champion of the Estonian language. She has strongly advocated for clear public communications.

Madise is widely regarded as one of Estonia's most influential public officials. This standing culminated in the summer of 2026 when she emerged as a leading apolitical candidate for the Estonian presidential election, backed by several major parties.

She is married to Lauri Madise, a judge on the General Court of the European Union's Court of Justice.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!