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Moomin stories in different languages to feature in European Day of Languages

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Tallinn European School students at the Vikerraadio European Day of Languages recording.
Tallinn European School students at the Vikerraadio European Day of Languages recording. Source: Margarita Mironova-Malkin/ERR
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Vikerraadio is inviting listeners to take part in its annual European Day of Languages game, guessing which languages Moomins stories by Tove Jansson are being read aloud in.

The game starts on the Vikerraadio website at 7 a.m. Estonian time on Thursday, September 24, and ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 25.

Excerpts from the beloved tales will be read out in various European languages, and players have to figure out what language is being spoken in each case.

Participants can play individually or as a class, in either Estonian or English. After submitting their answers, players will find out how many languages they guessed correctly. They will also be able to view their answers later.

The results of the quiz and the winners will be announced on Vikerraadio's afternoon program on the European Day of Languages on Friday, September 25 at 4.15 p.m. The correct answers will also be posted online.

The main prize is a gift voucher for ten individual language lessons, which will be raffled among those who answer all the questions correctly. The class prize is a free visit to the Europa Experience Center in Tallinn. Consolation prizes for classes include Moomin sweets and notebooks. In addition, smaller prizes will be raffled among all participants, regardless of their results in the game. The prizes have been provided by the European Commission Representation in Estonia, the Finnish Institute and foreign embassies.

European Day of Languages game on Vikerraadio: Moomin story by Tove Jansson. Source: Margarita Mironova-Malkin/ERR

Vikerraadio and the European Commission Representation in Estonia, together with the Tallinn European School, are organizing the language game for the tenth time. In previous years, participants have been asked to identify a song about Pippi Longstocking or the famous nursery rhyme "Sepapoisid" ("Are You Sleeping" in English), as well as excerpts from "The Three Jolly Fellows", "Little Red Riding Hood", "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland", "The Little Prince", "Harry Potter" and "The Man Who Spoke Snakish".

In 2024, the game was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Estonia's accession to the EU, featuring excerpts from children's books published in EU countries that year.

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Editor: Laura Raudnagel, Andrew Whyte

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