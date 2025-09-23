Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'The Man Who Spoke Snakish' game

September 26 is the European Day of Languages and you can play Vikerradios' "The Man Who Spoke Snakish" game to celebrate the 25th anniversary.

This year, the European Day of Languages Radio Game celebrates two special language-related anniversaries at once: the 25th anniversary of the very first European Day of Languages and the 500th anniversary of the first book published in Estonian.

To mark these events, students from the European School of Tallinn will read excerpts from the beloved Estonian author Andrus Kivirähk's novel "The Man Who Spoke Snakish", which has been published in 20 languages. In the game, you can hear 14 of them.

On September 25 and September 26, listen in and guess the language in an online quiz at vikerraadio.ee.

Available in Estonian and English, the quiz will be live on Vikerraadio's homepage from 7 a.m. Estonian time (UTC+3) on Thursday, and submissions will be open through 3 p.m. on Friday.

The results of the quiz and the winners will be announced on Vikerraadio's afternoon programme on the European Day of Languages on Friday, 26 September 2025.

The correct answers will also be posted online.

You can play the game here.

