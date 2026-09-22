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UK stars Take That to bring 'Dreamers' tour to Tartu next June

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Take That, from left: Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.
Take That, from left: Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald. Source: Live Nation
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British boy band legends Take That are to appear in Estonia next summer as part of their "Dreamers" European tour, the group's first appearance here in over a decade.

Three of the five original members: Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, are set to play at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds on June 16, 2027,

Formed in Manchester in 1990, Take That, whose original lineup included megastar Robbie Williams, is seen as one of the most important "boy band" groups of its generation.

The band's back-catalog includes some of British pop's best-known songs, among them "Back for Good", "Never Forget", "Pray", "Relight My Fire", "Patience", "Shine", "Greatest Day" and "Rule the World". The group performed the latter at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics as the Olympic flame was extinguished.

Robbie Williams left in 1995 to pursue a highly successful solo career, and the band split a year later. A documentary and a greatest-hits collection brought Barlow, Donald, Owen and original member Jason Orange back together a decade after that, and the 2006 comeback album "Beautiful World," , followed by "The Circus" in 2008, began a period of revival.

Williams rejoined for 2010's "Progress", the first album to feature all five original members since the split. It became the fastest-selling album of the 21st century at that time, while its tour broke Take That's own record for fastest-selling tour.

Since 2014, the band has been performing as a trio after Williams and Orange left. Their ninth studio album, "This Life", was released in November 2023 and enjoyed enormous commercial success, outselling artists including Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones in sales pace.

Earlier this year, Netflix released a three-part documentary series.

"We really wanted to tell our story properly," Barlow said ahead of the show. "Our story is amazing and we're all really excited to share it in a way that people haven't seen before."

Owen noted the band's longevity. "I keep thinking how amazing it is that we've done so many things over the past 35 years that it's possible to make a three-part documentary about it on Netflix," he said.

"The Circus Live" tour is already underway and first single from the upcoming album, "You're a Superstar", was released in March this year, followed by "Sweet July" four months later.

Promoters say fans in Tartu can look forward to an evening of old hits and new material. Take That last performed in Estonia in 2015, when they played at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall as part of their "III" tour.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Live Nation Estonia

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