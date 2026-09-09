Station Narva draws record 5,766 visitors for 10th edition

The weekend's Station Narva festival attracted nearly 6,000 visitors, a record figure in the decade the event has been running.

The music and city festival, held from Thursday, September 3 to Sunday, September 6, brought 5,766 visitors, and founder and director Helen Sildna said attendance confirms that Station Narva has found a place in the hearts of its audience.

"The city of Narva and the people of Ida-Viru County have embraced us. It brings our team heartfelt joy to see such different people spending time together at the festival – from young people to seniors, from across Estonia and Europe. That is exactly our wish and aim: to create a cultural event that brings people together and unites, motivates and encourages them. We are already starting work today on the tenth Station Narva," Sildna said.

Culture Minister Heidy Purga (Reform), who opened the festival's music program, said Station Narva is evidence of how music brings people together and opens the city to new perspectives.

Narva's Hermann Castle during Station Narva 2026. Source: Kirill Jakušev

"You may leave here with a new favorite song, a new friendship or a reason to return to Narva. What moved me most this year was Skoone's concert and meeting local young people, whose energy and desire to connect their creativity with their hometown and Station Narva show that this festival has a future in Narva that is very much its own and very much needed," Purga said.

Musical headliners included British trip‑hop pioneer and Station Narva regular Tricky, Icelandic electronic pop act GusGus and Estonian artists spanning several generations and genres, among them folk‑pop band Sadu, veteran punk act Propeller and Narva native and 2023 Eurovision representative Alika, who was also celebrating her birthday.

Concerts mainly took place at the Narva Museum inside the historic Hermann Castle, and at the Ro‑Ro club.

Free daytime concerts featured actor and solo artist Mihkel Kuusk as well as other local and Estonian acts, art installations and more.

Next year's Station Narva is the 10th edition and is set to run over the same weekend, September 2‑5, 2027.

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