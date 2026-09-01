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Narva-Jõesuu eyes €10 million revival for historic resort hall

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The derelict Narva-Jõesuu resort hall (kuursaal) in 2022.
The derelict Narva-Jõesuu resort hall (kuursaal) in 2022. Source: Jenny Va/ERR
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Narva-Jõesuu is buying back its historic resort hall from private owners, with plans to redevelop it with EU support as a mixed-use cultural and community hub.

Completed in 1912, the Art Nouveau-style resort hall, or kuursaal, is listed in Estonia's National Registry of Cultural Monuments. Much of the building was damaged during World War II.

More than two decades ago, a company linked to businessman Tiit Vähi bought the property with plans for a hotel and restaurant, but the project never materialized.

Mayor Maksim Iljin said those plans had once been realistic, but became unfeasible after the global financial crisis, Russia's annexation of Crimea and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"And that's one of the reasons we've reached the point where we're buying the property back for the city," he said.

Events as soon as next year

Narva-Jõesuu City Council has agreed to pay €375,000 for the resort hall and nearly 3 hectares of adjoining properties, with the aim of seeking EU funding for the redevelopment.

The total investment could reach €10 million, Iljin said, noting that the city has already set aside up to €20,000 this year for basic safety work and plans to begin improving the surrounding grounds.

The Narva-Jõesuu resort hall (kuursaal) during Estonia's first independence era. 1925. Source: Osvald Haidak/Eesti Ajaloomuuseumi kogu/Muis.ee

The city hopes to start holding events in the park behind the hall next year.

The redevelopment could also include a new concert hall, addressing a longstanding shortage of year-round venues in town big enough to host major events.

"Our plan is not only to restore the existing resort hall but also build a concert hall, because outside the summer season, we pretty much have no options for hosting large events," the mayor explained.

High hopes for EU funds

The city plans to finance preliminary work, including surveys, expert assessments and design work, from its own budget.

For the rest, the goal is to secure EU funding when the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) begins, with three specific funding measures already under consideration.

The completed complex is envisioned as a year-round hub and destination, combining conference and event facilities with a restaurant, youth center and tourist information center.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

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