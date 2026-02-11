X!

Narva could get tramway to Narva-Jõesuu to reduce car use

News
Tram tracks.
Tram tracks. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Narva's new comprehensive plan creates the possibility for the construction of tram lines to seaside resort town Narva-Jõesuu. The current public transport system is burdensome on the environment and inconvenient for residents.

Narva's chief architect Peeter Tambu said the plan for a tram did not originate in city government offices but emerged from studies conducted before drafting the comprehensive plan.

The city's younger residents support the idea because they would prefer modern and fast public transportation over cars.

One of the biggest problems in the border city is the lack of bus service and high levels of car use. This is especially true in summer when thousands of people head approximately 15 kilometers north to Narva-Jõesuu, where many people have summer homes.

"During the summer, buses are packed full," Tambu told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera," adding that the connections are inconvenient because they often do not stop very close to people's properties.

"This means that the current way of reaching places like Kudruküla using public transport is much more expensive, more environmentally burdensome, and still very inconvenient for people," he said.

Narva-Jõesuu beach. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

The new comprehensive plan suggests a tram line could be the solution.

"The majority of Narva's accommodations are in Narva-Jõesuu, and most of Narva-Jõesuu's public services are in Narva. For this reason, there is constant heavy traffic between the two towns. If we add in the summer season, when a large number of tourists arrive, this traffic multiplies," Tambu explained.

Narva-Jõesuu mayor Maksim Iljin is not against the idea, but prefers to focus on smaller projects. He said the tram line is too expensive for the resort town.

"If we look at our budget strategy and the current development plan, there is not a single point indicating we are about to build a new tram line between the towns. Instead, Narva-Jõesuu is investing in other projects currently underway. For example, the new school in Narva-Jõesuu or the restoration of the resort hall. Still, if Narva comes to us with this plan, we are always open to negotiations," Iljin said.

Tambu does not know how much the connection would cost and it would only become clear with analysis. Narva would be counting on support from the European Union.

"Funding for tram lines in the European Union has been gaining momentum with every new funding period. At least for now, Narva's population and size are comparable to many European cities that have built exactly this kind of single line to cover longer distances," the chief architect noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:46

Ministry: Tallinn deputy mayor's claim of sharp waste collection price hike false

13:04

Kirke Maar: Why and how we plan to launch Eesti.ai

12:30

Investigation: How phone scammers hire Estonian-speaking recruits

11:53

No new wind farms to be completed in Estonia this year

11:25

Narva could get tramway to Narva-Jõesuu to reduce car use

11:02

ISS director: Estonia references in Epstein files 'pose no security threat'

10:44

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

10:28

Figure skater Aleksandr Selevko shrugs off fall, makes Winter Olympics free skate

09:56

Madle Lippus: Tallinn's budget and dilapidating kindergartens

09:31

Fight against drug trade in Estonia moves on to social media apps

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

10:44

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

10.02

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

10.02

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

10.02

Estonian intelligence: Russia taking 'drastic measures' to recruit new soldiers

10.02

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

10.02

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

10.02

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

10.02

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo