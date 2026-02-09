X!

New Narva plan shifts focus to riverfront, city center as population shrinks

News
Narva's Town Hall Square.
Narva's Town Hall Square. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

Narva approved a new comprehensive plan concentrating development more centrally while leaving room for future growth — including a possible future tram to Narva-Jõesuu.

Unlike earlier plans that treated Narva as a growing city and tightly restricted earlier construction, the new approach is rooted firmly in its current reality. The northeastern border city is losing about 1,000 residents a year, and just over 50,000 people now live in a city built for 80,000.

To respond, the city is deliberately changing course, said Kaie Enno, director of Narva's Architecture and Urban Planning Department. Acknowledging the reality Narva is facing will allow it to react and better redirect development where it still makes sense.

"The sooner we recognize that the city is shrinking, the better we can respond and perhaps even influence some processes," Enno said. "We're acknowledging the decline, but the comprehensive plan is designed to slow it."

A key principle of the new plan is flexibility. It will open up areas previously closed to development, reduce bureaucracy and enable several large projects to move forward.

Among other things, changes in land-use designation would allow the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) to begin work on its planned base in town and give factories in the city's industrial park room to expand.

Enno said local business-owners stand to benefit most, as projects stalled for years under earlier restrictions can now proceed.

"In many places, even simple developments were blocked for years by the old plan," she said.

As a shrinking city, Narva will no longer expand in all directions. Instead, the riverfront and city center will be designated as focal areas, where all large-scale public-use buildings will be located.

The plan also leaves room for a future tram connection to the nearby coastal resort destination Narva-Jõesuu, though officials stress an actual tram is not yet imminent.

"We understand Narva won't be getting a tram in the next 10 to 15 years," Enno acknowledged. "But should we start to reconstruct Kangelaste prospekt, for example, then that should account for a tram corridor — to ensure it could accommodate one in the future."

Narva City Council approved the plan with support from 27 councilmembers, signaling that major decisions are being shaped by broad consensus across various political forces.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:39

Estonian hobby skaters thrilled by endless ice on Pärnu Bay

14:09

Estonia's top 2 men's tennis players drawn against each other in France tournament

14:02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

13:26

Mare Mätas: Is an illegal ice road a matter of national importance?

12:43

Behind the scenes of Estonia's newly opened Saaremaa–Hiiumaa ice road

12:10

New Narva plan shifts focus to riverfront, city center as population shrinks

11:46

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

11:39

Statistics Estonia postpones January consumer price index data for 2nd time Updated

11:23

Estonia 15th in Milano Cortina Winter Olympics mixed biathlon

11:00

FM: Difficult to look Ukrainians in the eye after President Karis' comments

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.02

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues Updated

08.02

German wargame simulating Baltic attack dismissed as 'insulting' and 'nonsense' Updated

07.02

Estonia takes second Milano Cortina Winter Olympics mixed doubles victory

07.02

William Buescher: I am an Estonian

07.02

Registration for Estonian 'Language Friends' program opens Monday

08.02

Bus companies most affected by overnight closures of Estonia's border

07.02

Largest heat storage facility in Baltics opens in Tallinn

06.02

Estonian family builds rainbow igloo for child's birthday

08.02

Minister calls emergency meeting to discuss island connections disrupted by winter weather

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo