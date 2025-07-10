X!

Mayor satisified with planned location of new Estonian Defense Forces base in Narva

News
Victory Day parade in Narva on Sunday. June 24, 2024.
Victory Day parade in Narva on Sunday. June 24, 2024. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The site has been selected for the location of the Estonian Defense Force's (EDF) Narva base. As most of the land chosen belongs to the City of Narva, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) is requesting that the city cede it to the state.

The planned Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) base, which will cost around €15 million and accommodate up to 1,000 soldiers, will be located in the Kadastiku industrial area on the outskirts of Narva.

"I think it's a good location. There are no large residential buildings, school building or  kindergartens nearby. That was the biggest fear of the people of Narva, that the military base would be built where people live," said Narva Mayor Katri Raik.

According to Ando Voogma, portfolio manager for the RKIK's northeastern sector, the chosen location was the most suitable for the EDF and no alternatives have been considered. There are also no plans to expand the base in the future.

"We have proposed to the Narva city government that the future base be located there, as it is the most suitable location and size for the new military facility," Voogma said.

The selected area consists of three properties – two owned by the City of Narva and one by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. The RKIK has proposed that the owners change the purpose of the properties to national defense land.

"The process ahead is a long one. In the city's master plan, which is currently in the final stages, the future military base will, I hope, become defense land. This decision will have to be approved by Narva City Council. After that, the council will need to decide whether to transfer the city-owned land to the state, sell it to the state or simply exchange it. There will certainly be some interesting discussions in the run-up to the elections. So I believe this process will take a fair few months, if not a year," Raik said.

Kaitseväe Narva linnaku plaan. Autor/allikas: Eskiis.

Everything is at the planning stage of the process at the moment, but if all goes well, construction will start next year and we could be moving in by 2027. We want to thank Narva Municipality for their constructive cooperation in planning the new military base. Nevertheless, it is worth bearing in mind that we will only be able to talk about the location of the base in concrete terms once all the necessary decisions have been made," said Voogma.

Among other things, the base will include accommodation, catering, staff and sports facilities for the members of the EDF, as well as all the necessary technical maintenance facilities.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole,

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Mayor satisified with planned location of new Estonian Defense Forces base in Narva

19:53

Farmers in southeast Estonia struggling due to rainy summer

19:44

Tallinn's Coca-Cola plaza cinema complex gets new name after refurbishment

19:35

Estonian men's national team drop 5 places in FIFA world rankings

19:10

Tallinn Stock Exchange boosted by Enefit Green buyout

18:37

Original MP desks in Estonian parliament hall reveal traces of history

18:06

Updated law to let Estonian local governments take over unwanted property

17:40

Storm and strong wind warning issued for central and southern Estonia on Friday

17:31

Estonia's Mulgi center seeks urine to revive traditional dyeing method

17:02

Song Festival Grounds being quickly transformed into Euro disc golf venue

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10:25

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

09.07

50,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food to 10%

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live

08:21

Minister: airBaltic will fly from Tallinn even without Estonian stake

09.07

Estonia may block EU's new Russia sanctions package if oil price cap not lowered

09.07

More international students choosing Estonia for university

09:01

Prime minister: Cutting food VAT would require budget cuts or new taxes

08.07

Sidewalk stopping ban posing challenges for many Tallinn businesses

09.07

Conductor Neeme Järvi recovering after fall during Song Festival encore

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo