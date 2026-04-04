Estonian Defense Forces investing heavily in Ida-Viru County

The headquarters of the 1st Infantry Brigade is relocating from Tapa to the recently modernized Jõhvi military base. Preparations are also underway to establish a Defense Forces base in Narva.

In recent years, the state has invested around €20 million in the infrastructure of the Jõhvi military base. This week, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) opened a multifunctional training and sports complex at the base.

"In recent years, a new barracks, equipment shelters, a technical maintenance and training garage and various storage facilities have been built here. A barracks for active-duty personnel has also been constructed outside the base," said Ando Voogma, RKIK's northeastern portfolio manager.

The modernization of the military base is part of preparations to relocate the headquarters of the 1st Infantry Brigade from Tapa to Jõhvi. Due to the anticipated increase in personnel, there are also plans to further upgrade the base to improve training conditions.

"As the number of personnel increases, greater emphasis must be placed on training infrastructure, so that shooting ranges within the base can be used more extensively and expanded. Similarly, training areas need to be expanded both for operations in built-up environments and for trench warfare," said Lt. Col. Margus Sander, senior officer of the Jõhvi base.

The Center for Defense Investments is also preparing to establish a military base in Narva.

"Planning for Narva is currently underway, and we are preparing for the procurement process," Voogma said.

According to current plans, the Narva military base should be completed within the next three years.

EDF universal sports and training hall in Jõhvi. Source: RKIK/Kermo Pastarus

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