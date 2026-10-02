National e-calculation math competition returns for 3rd year on October 8

Organized by Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) in conjunction with public broadcaster ERR and major bank SEB, the contest asks participants to solve 12 school math problems, with €1,234 in prize money up for grabs, as well as other prizes.

Twelve math problems covering the school curriculum from grades 1 to 12, though adults are eligible to take part too. The questions will be available on the site: erehkendus.err.ee. The winner will be the first person to correctly solve all 12 problems by 1 p.m. Since the questions go live at 10 a.m. on the same day, time will be of the essence.

This year's theme is anxiety about math —the fear or tension associated with learning or solving math problems, which in a vicious cycle can make it harder to concentrate and lead to worse results. e-rehkendus' creators say it offers a playful, low-pressure environment to help ease it.

Organizers also note that adults' attitudes matter too: Research shows that teachers' and parents' own math anxiety is easily passed on to children.

"Mathematical thinking is the foundation for those choices, and e-rehkendus helps highlight its importance in a playful and inclusive way," said SEB board chairman Allan Parik, commenting on the bank's third year supporting the initiative.

Prizes include, for the best high school student, a place on a freely chosen bachelor's program at TalTech without the usual entrance exams; a micro-degree program for the winning adult, and awards for the best primary school pupil, student, teacher, lecturer or researcher. Special and lottery prizes are provided by Tele2, Piletilevi, Enefit, the Energy Discovery Centre, Prisma, Domino's Pizza and Raw Edge drinks, as well as by the organizers, TalTech, ERR and SEB.

Last year's competition attracted nearly 30,000 people, while the high schools with the highest turnouts were the Nõo Reaalgümnaasium, Gustav Adolfi Gümnaasium and Narva Gümnaasium. Cellphone network provider Tele2 and electronics firm Scanfil performed well among companies.

The e-rehkendus competition takes place on Wednesday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is open to all.

The main prize, the €1,234 donated by SEB, will be divided up equally by all those who solved all 12 problems correctly.

Results solved with the help of artificial intelligence will not be admissible.

The problems were created by members of the Estonian Mathematical Society's (Eesti Matemaatika Selts) School Mathematics Association (Koolimatemaatika Ühendus).

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