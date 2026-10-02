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Photos: Major overhaul progresses at Tallinn's Kadriorg Stadium

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Work progresses on Kadriorg Stadium renovation.
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At Kadriorg Stadium, work is underway across the entire territory, and renovation of the main building as well as construction of the opposite stand of the main arena has begun.

On the main arena, new drainage and irrigation systems are being built for the stadium's grass field, and the track surface has been removed, said Margus Jurkatam, head of the Tallinn Sports Center's Central District 

Construction of the opposite stand of the main arena is also underway. In the future, it should accommodate about 5000 spectators. 

Construction work on the main arena will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027. 

Renovation of Building A has also begun, and a connecting tunnel between Buildings A and B is being built. Construction work on Building B is in its final stage, and the building's completion deadline is December, Jurkatam said. 

Building A is the historical main building of Kadriorg Stadium, while Building B is a completely new building that will house service and changing rooms, conference rooms, and a strength and warm‑up hall. 

"A football training arena with a stand is also being built, with a completion deadline in the second quarter of 2027," Jurkatam said. 

The completion deadline for the entire complex is January 2028. 

ERR wrote in April this year that construction of the stadium will cost €17.1 million without VAT, and the work is being carried out by Nordlin Ehitus OÜ, the winner of the public procurement. With separate procurements, the athletics training arena was renovated by 2021, and by spring 2023 the lighting of the stadium arenas was renewed and its electrical supply improved.

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