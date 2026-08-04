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Swedish football fans leave up to €30,000 in damage at Tallinn Stadium

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The vandalism at the stadium mostly focused on a restroom area.
The vandalism at the stadium mostly focused on a restroom area. Source: EJL
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Damage to Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena after Swedish football fans went on the rampage last Thursday is estimated at up to €30,000. A UEFA Conference League match planned for this week at the stadium will still go ahead.

Last week's UEFA Conference League second qualifying round match between FCI Levadia and IFK Göteborg at the A. Le Coq Arena, also known as the Lilleküla Stadium, was marred by vandalism from some of the visiting Göteborg fans. A bathroom facility was smashed up and some seating was damaged.

The stadium, which hosts national team games among other events, is due to be the venue for another UEFA Conference League qualifier Thursday, this time between Paide Linnameeskond and Austrian Bundesliga club Rapid Vienna.

Estonian Football Association (EJL) spokesperson Martti Kallas confirmed damage to the stadium will not be fully repaired by then, but that the match will still go ahead at the same ground.

"We definitely won't have time to repair the two vandalized toilets by Thursday, but since the expected number of Rapid Vienna fans will fill only about one fifth of the away section and there are still two intact toilets available there, this will not prevent us from hosting them. The stadium is ready to welcome spectators," Kallas said.

Police have already visited A. Le Coq Arena, documented the damage and opened an investigation. Kallas said the EJL has requested repair quotes, and estimates of repair costs range between €25,000 and €30,000. Kallas noted these are only preliminary estimates.

Kallas had said last week that in cases like this, the club whose fans caused the damage is usually liable for costs.

IFK won the match 3-1 and so won the qualifier 4-3 on aggregate. As well as the stadium damage, fans traveling to support the team had vandalized Tallinn's Old Town, including defacing walls with graffiti and club stickers and smashing windows and damaging street decorations.

Swedish football fans have also caused other problems in the recent past. Last year, AIK Stockholm supporters damaged Kadriorg Stadium's athletics track with pyrotechnics during a match against Paide, resulting in UEFA fines of €25,000, €5,000 billed for the damage, and a suspended one-match away-fan ban.

The Paide Linnameeskond-Rapid Vienna match is a third-round qualifier, first leg, for the same competition, the third tier of European club football.

Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium, also known as the A. le Coq Arena. Source: Siim Semiskar/ERR

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

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