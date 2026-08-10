2 more silvers make it 3 for Estonia at U20 World Athletics Championships

Estonia's Under-20 athletes added two more medals to the tally on the final day of the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Discus thrower Sten-Erik Iir and pole vaulter Henri Apri both took silver on Sunday, to add to the silver Mia Mireia Uusorg won in the heptathlon earlier in the competition.

Iir improved on his PB twice in the discus final and took the medal with a throw of 65.42.

"The competition was very high-level, as I expected. It was great to finally get proper competition. I think that's what led to a very good result and a silver medal as the reward," Iir said after the event. "I started with rather average throws, technically not the best. Then I threw 65.42 — that was certainly a big statement. All the competitors pushed me — without them I wouldn't have managed it," the 18-year-old went on.

Apri set a new domestic record in the pole vault final, not only at U20 level but also U23 level, with his jump of 5.75. This was an improvement of 9 centimeters on the national record he set at the end of July at the Estonian Championships.

Henri Apri Source: EKJL

"The minimum was achieved — I wanted a medal. I was second in the world rankings, so I did my job," Apri said. "The opening height came on the third attempt. The technique was a bit shaky and the run-up wasn't there, but on the third attempt I somehow managed to pull myself together and luckily it worked out. I came to take a medal and I did it," he went on.

There is little time to enjoy it though — the day after the worlds in Oregon, he had to get on a plane to England, for the European Championships starting in Birmingham Monday. "I fly straight from here to Birmingham on Monday. This competition is more of a bonus — I'm going to enjoy it," he noted.

Of other Estonians on the last day of the Oregon championships, Marleen Ritari tied for 12th in the high jump final with 1.75.

Uusorg and Iir are due to touch down at Tallinn Airport on Tuesday at 5.15 p.m.

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