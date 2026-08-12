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Swimmer Eneli Jefimova through to European champs 100m breaststroke final in Paris

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Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/Newspix
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Estonia's Eneli Jefimova reached the 100 meters breaststroke final at the European Swimming Championships in Paris, setting a new domestic record in the process.

Jefimova, 19, is defending champion: Two years ago in Budapest, she took gold in the same event with a time of 1:06.41, more than half a second ahead of her nearest rival on that occasion.

"I think the fans were a little more worried, but I trust my coach completely. I got a personal best and an Estonian record, but tomorrow is what really matters," Jefimova said after Tuesday's semifinal.

Swimming in lane six of the second semifinal, Jefimova completed the two lengths in 1:05.78, improving on the latest Estonian record she had set in May by three hundredths of a second.

This gave her second place in the second semifinal, behind Britain's Angharad Evans (1:04.97). Ireland's Mona McSharry won the first semifinal in 1:05.64, meaning Jefimova was third overall across the two races.

The women's 100m breaststroke final takes place Wednesday evening in Paris.

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