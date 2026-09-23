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Saaremaa residents oppose Elering's planned Estonia–Latvia overhead power line

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Map with the overhead line marked in blue.
Map with the overhead line marked in blue. Source: ERR
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Many Saaremaa residents — as well as the Saaremaa municipal government — do not support Elering's plan to build a 330 kV Estonia–Latvia overhead power line across Saaremaa. Locals prefer an underground cable or a subsea cable running directly to Latvia.

The blue line drawn by Elering on the map of Saaremaa has caused confusion among residents for several years. Initially, there were several possible routes, but one particular line has now been chosen as the route for the fourth Estonia–Latvia electricity connection.

"It crosses my property and would run 300–400 meters from my home. It's definitely disturbing. I've collected signatures on behalf of the village, but they haven't been taken much into account," said Eve, a resident of Tõnija village.

Over the years, 500 proposals have been submitted regarding the route selection, and the entire planning process has already cost €1.5 million. At the public discussion held in Kuressaare, many still questioned why such a large‑scale overhead line must be routed through Saaremaa's nature to reach Latvia. Elering counts the costs and tries to secure a necessary Estonia–Latvia connection with cheaper costs, while Saaremaa residents worry about their homes and the island's environment.

"Underground cables or a subsea cable — which could easily be built — are not being considered. That topic has been pushed aside. I don't understand why they don't want to think about a subsea cable, except for saying it's more expensive," noted Mikk, a resident of Laimjala.

"Economically, the most efficient solution is to build most of it as an overhead line. That's why the planning was initiated. Elering has not taken any offshore wind farms into account in the context of the fourth Estonia–Latvia connection," explained Priit Heinla, Elering's head of external connections development.

According to Heinla, going directly through the sea and building one or two support substations on Saaremaa would be more expensive.

The Saaremaa municipal government has previously stated that only an underground cable or a subsea cable running from the island's southern coast to Latvia would be acceptable. The municipality therefore plans to submit its position once more during the planning procedure this month.

"Alternatives are not being considered! This is steamroller politics, and people are upset," added Mikk.

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Editor: Mari Peegel, Argo Ideon

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