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Centuries-old water channels unearthed during construction in Tartu

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Archeological excavation work in Tartu.
Archeological excavation work in Tartu. Source: Jane Saluorg/ERR
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Archaeologists excavating the site of Tartu's planned Siuru cultural center have uncovered centuries-old drainage channels in remarkably good condition.

At the 10,500-square-meter archaeological excavation site in central Tartu, experts uncover historical objects almost every day. Piece by piece, the finds are building a clearer picture of life in what is now Tartu's Central Park centuries ago. The largest discovery so far is a system of drainage channels and wells.

"You don't find such a well-built system every day. Because we can investigate a very large area at once, we have the rare opportunity to excavate so much of it. We have already uncovered more than 20 meters of one longer section, including the drainage wells," said Keiti Randoja, head of the archaeological excavation.

The wooden channels were built to carry away wastewater and rainwater. Dating from the 18th or 19th century, they mark the site of a former suburb that probably included a courtyard.

"Organic material generally decomposes in the ground, but the soil here has less oxygen and has preserved the wood better. If the logs are well preserved, we can saw off disks for samples and determine, even to the exact year, when the trees were felled and when the channels may have been built," Randoja explained.

The channels will not remain where they are for much longer. Tartu City Museum will decide what happens to them.

"They have generally taken some wooden items to the museum. For example, they dismantled a barrel so they could reassemble it there. They will decide whether they already have enough finds of this kind. In any case, the channels will be photographed and measured, but Tartu City Museum will decide where they ultimately go," said Siuru director Aavo Kokk.

The excavation area will soon be expanded, including toward the Emajõgi River. Archaeologists suspect the drainage system continues in that direction. Finding an ancient boat as they move toward the river would be an added bonus. Archaeological excavations at the Siuru site will continue until the end of next year.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mari Peegel

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

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