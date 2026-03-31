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Köstrimäe hillfort area given cultural monument status

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Archaeologists from the University of Tartu identified concentric ramparts and ditches on maps of Köstrimägi, indicating the former location of a hillfort.
Archaeologists from the University of Tartu identified concentric ramparts and ditches on maps of Köstrimägi, indicating the former location of a hillfort. Source: Land and Spatial Development Board 2026/screenshot
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Archaeologists have determined that an ancient hillfort stood nearly 2,000 years ago at Köstrimägi in Kambja Municipality, Tartu County. To preserve the site and enable further research if needed, the Heritage Board has granted the site cultural monument status.

"It is circular, with a total courtyard area of 4,800 square meters, which is quite large. There is a hill, surrounded by ramparts and ditches. And what is very unusual in this case is that the ramparts and ditches are multiple, which is uncommon for Estonian hillforts," said Heiki Valk, professor of archaeology at the University of Tartu.

In 2024, test excavations were also carried out on the hill to determine whether and when activity may have taken place at the site. The digs yielded few finds, but for dating purposes archaeologists recovered individual pottery fragments, pieces of tinder and charred birch bark.

"In total, we conducted three carbon samples and they all fell within the same range. The overlap of the three samples was from 41 BC to AD 9. This indicates that the site was in use for a very, very short time — perhaps around a decade or not much more. Of course, this is purely speculation, but when something large and unfamiliar appears — something not characteristic of the region, including the entire construction method — it may be assumed that it was not to the liking of the local people who had previously lived here," Valk said.

According to Valk, hillforts of such an early date are rare in Estonia. To ensure the preservation of the Köstrimägi hillfort and allow archaeologists to continue research there if needed, the Heritage Board has granted the site cultural monument status.

"It is a remarkable and very interesting hillfort, a unique site where an archaeological cultural layer has been preserved and it must be safeguarded going forward. There are also archival records indicating the presence of a hillfort in this area and taken together, all of this means it meets several criteria for national protection," Valk said.

Because metal was expensive at the time and was likely taken away, it is unlikely that valuable objects will be found at the site. However, remains of buildings may still be hidden within the hill.

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