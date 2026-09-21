Mihhail Selevko wins ISU Challenger in Bergamo with personal best

Estonian figure skater Mihhail Selevko improved his personal best by more than 15 points to win the ISU Challenger event in Bergamo Sunday.

The result gives Estonia a one-two in the men's and women's events, as Niina Petrõkina won the women's singles the previous day with 210.41 points.

In Sunday's free skate, Selevko scored 169.78 points, more than 10 points above his previous free-skate personal best of 158.86, set in Zagreb in 2024.

His combined score of 260.87 points from the two programs surpassed his previous overall personal best of 245.06, also set in Zagreb, by more than 15 points. His brother Aleksandr's personal best of 270.42 is now less than 10 points away.

The result also comfortably surpassed the unofficial PB of 251.91 that he recently skated in Tallinn.

Mihhail Selevko was the best in both programs in Bergamo and naturally also won the competition overall. Matvei Vetlugin, competing under a neutral flag, finished second with 254.53 points, while France's Corentin Spinar took third with 247.66.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!