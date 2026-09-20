Estonia's Niina Petrõkina wins Bergamo figure skating round

Two-time European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina took first place at the ISU Challenger event in Bergamo, Italy.

Petrõkina improved her personal best by nearly seven points in the short program to take the lead, then finished second in Saturday's free skate with 133.21 points. She attempted the quadruple jump she has added to her program this season but could not land it, and also made a small mistake on a triple lutz. Her personal best remains 145.53, set at the European Championships earlier this year.

South Korea's Shin Ji-a won the free skate, scoring 1.12 points more than Petrõkina, while Lara Naki Gutmann finished third on 132.14 in front of her home crowd.

Petrõkina won the competition with a combined 210.41 points, just under six short of her personal best. Ji-a took second with 209.26 and Gutmann third with 202.74.

Of other Estonian competitors, Maria Eliise Kaljuvere was fourth after the short program and scored 94.32 in the free skate, placing tenth in that segment and ninth overall with 157.84 points.

In the men's singles, Mihhail Selevko leads after the short program with 91.09 points, with the free skate to follow on Sunday afternoon.

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