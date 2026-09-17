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Gallery: Tallinn's Kadriorg Park glows as 'Light Walks' festival is back

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As the days grow shorter, Tallinn's annual "Light Walks" ("Valgus kõnnib") festival returns, transforming Kadriorg Park into an immersive canvas of light and music.

The latest edition of "Light Walks," themed "Glow of Shadows," kicked off at Kadriorg Park on Wednesday night, with 17 installations and three performances on display through Saturday.

The festival invites visitors on a visual journey where the darkness of night transforms into a captivating new world, and Kadriorg Park becomes a living canvas exploring the interplay of light and shadow, creating a unique atmosphere while revealing how even the darkest corners can give rise to something unexpected.

This year also marks the first time "Light Walks," now in its 19th year, is being held over four consecutive nights.

Leave your umbrellas home

Artistic director Argo Valdmaa said the festival program combines fresh ideas with various surprises, with sound also playing a bigger role in the light festival this year.

"We've focused on giving most of the installations a sound component," Valdmaa said. "We're trying to amplify people's emotions through sound."

In the event of wet weather, Valdmaa recommended visitors bring rain ponchos rather than umbrellas, to avoid blocking other visitors' views.

"Light Walks" is free of charge and runs nightly from 8–11 p.m. through September 19.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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