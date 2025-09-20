X!

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

Day one of the 2025 Kadriorg Festival of Light, “Valgus kõnnib” (“Light walks”) in Tallinn, Friday, September 19, 2025.
The annual Kadriorg Festival of Light started on Friday evening and will continue Saturday.

Dubbed "Valgus kõnnib 2025" ("Light walks"), this is the 18th time the event has been held and marks the transition into the ever-darkening autumn evenings, as we head towards the equinox Sunday to Monday.

To brighten things up a bit, impressive light solutions as well as music and installation performances have been assembled in Kadriorg, just east of the city center and close to the president's residence.

Festival project manager Tomi Rahula said visitors can expect powerful spectacle this year. "The light artists have created something that would surprise even those visitors who have attended the festival before," he said.

"Inimeseks olemise kunst" ("The art of being human") is the guiding principle of this year's festival.

Head artist Argo Valdmaa's performance uses light and installations to explore hidden aspects of daily life and how to become a better, more supportive person.

The festival opens at 8 p.m. Saturday, day two, and runs to 11 p.m. Entry is free to all.

The light performance "Pihlapuu varjus" ("In the shadow of the rowan tree") can be seen at 8.30 p.m. and again an hour later, in the Kadriorg Park's concert field, while another light performance, "Be nothing," runs concurrently in front of the Kadriorg Art Museum, housed in the adjacent, 300-year-old Kadriorg Palace.

At 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., the performance "Kratt" takes place next to the park's swan pond, while next to the Merealle, visitors can see the performance "Wish you were here."

A total of eight light installations have also been created for visitors to experience, stretching from the swan pond ( Luigetiik) to the flower garden and from the park concert field to Katariina tee.

The light festival's official page is here.

Streets around the park may be subject to traffic controls, and parking spaces are likely to be limited.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov



