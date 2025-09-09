X!

Reconstruction work on Kadriorg Stadium to be completed in 2027

The City of Tallinn and construction firm Nordlin Ehitus have signed an agreement to begin extensive renovation work on Kadriorg Stadium.

The work will include renovating the stadium's main arena, football training arena and technical infrastructure and will be done in several stages. First, a new B building connected to the main grandstand by a tunnel will be built, providing modern training and living quarters for athletes and coaches. At the same time, the football training arena will also be redeveloped. These will be completed within 16 months at the latest.

After that, work on the main grandstand and main arena will begin.

The work is scheduled to be completed in December 2027 and will be carried out in a way that minimizes the impact on the use of the existing arenas, according to a City of Tallinn press release.

The reconstruction is set to €17.1 million excluding VAT and will be carried out by Nordlin Ehitus.

According to stadium director Olavi Sikka, Kadrioru Stadium is well known among athletes, coaches, and sports associations internationally and the renovation comes at a historic point in time.

"Kadriorg Stadium will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. It has witnessed three world records, Olympic champions have trained here and major sporting events have also been held here, but renovations like this have never been done here before," Sikka said.

"Kadriorg's main stadium no longer meets the needs of top athletes for modern training facilities nor provides a suitable environment for hosting international competitions," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

"As a result of the upgrades, Tallinn will have a modern sports facility capable of hosting high-level competitions and continuing to serve as a venue where Estonian athletes can showcase their skills. At the same time, the entire sports infrastructure will be significantly improved, creating conditions for training both professional athletes and amateurs."

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

