Tallinn proposes Ülemiste freight station area for new arena

Possible location of the planned arena in the Ülemiste freight terminal area. Source: City of Tallinn
Tallinn has proposed to the Ministry of Culture and the Estonian Olympic Committee to build a multifunctional arena on the Ülemiste freight terminal site.

"The construction of a large arena in Ülemiste would create an entirely new destination that combines elite sports, culture and recreational opportunities. Tallinn is ready to take an active role — both in planning and in developing the surrounding public space," said Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Ossinovski added that if the state is able to make a decision in the coming months, the arena could be completed in time for the 2029 European Basketball Championship final tournament.

According to the mayor, once Rail Baltica is completed, the area will be well connected both internationally and domestically by train, tram and bus lines. Tallinn Airport is also nearby. In addition, much of the land is already state-owned, eliminating the need for private land acquisition and helping to keep the project on schedule.

Tallinn's chief architect, Andro Mänd, said the arena and the surrounding park would create an entirely new district on the north side of the Rail Baltica terminal.

Roughly ten hectares of land around the proposed arena site could accommodate a versatile outdoor sports infrastructure and green spaces. The cost of the landscape architecture solution has been estimated at up to €20 million, depending on the planned features and the condition of the terrain.

The city of Tallinn is prepared to cover the investment and maintenance costs for the public area, provided the land is transferred to the city and that the design of the arena and surrounding space progresses in tandem.

After Estonia secured the rights to host a group-stage round of the 2029 European Basketball Championship, the idea of building a larger, multifunctional arena gained renewed urgency. However, the proposed new arena has already sparked heated debate among stakeholders — particularly over where it should be built: Tallinn or Tartu.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

