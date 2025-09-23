X!

Disc golfer Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste 6th in DGPT Vermont round

Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste
Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste Source: PGDA
Estonian disc golfer Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste finished sixth at the recent Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) in Jeffersonville, Vermont.

The DGPT season is drawing to a close, with only three stages remaining. After the Jeffersonville round, dubbed the Green Mountain Championships, comes the U.S. Championships next month, the season's last slam tournament, with only one more stage to be played thereafter.

Tõugjas-Männiste made two throws over par on the first competition day and finished seventh, but after day two dropped to tenth place. Day three proved difficult for all the competitors, but Tõugjas-Männiste finished just one throw over par and went into the decisive day from fifth place.

That last day was arduous too: Tõugjas-Männiste started right away with a birdie (one throw under par), but on the fourth hole also had a bogey (one over par). Over the next four holes she collected two double bogeys and one regular bogey, followed by another par and double bogey. This weak stretch in the middle of the day did not break the Estonian, however, as from the 11th hole she threw five pars and three birdies and finished the day with plus three.

In total, Tõugjas-Männiste made 254 throws in four days, two over par. Overall, she finished joint sixth together with U.S. disc golfer Ella Hansen and Eveliina Salonen (Finland).

Of other Estonians competing, Kaidi Allsalu finished the stage in 20th place (+9), while Keiti Tätte withdrew after the first competition day.

Paige Pierce (U.S.) won the event following a playoff against Ohn Scoggins and Missy Gannon, both also Americans. The three had ended up tied at 11 below par after regular play.

Two Estonian men were also competing in that event. Mauri Villmann came 14th (27 under par), and Albert Tamm finished joint 52nd place (eight under par).

Estonia's top disc golfer, Kristin Lätt, recently announced she is on hiatus from the sport for an indefinite period.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

