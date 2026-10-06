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Estonian police detain six suspects in organizing illegal migration

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Estonian police detained suspects in organizing illegal migration.
Estonian police detained suspects in organizing illegal migration. Source: PPA
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In the past few days, police have detained six foreign nationals suspected of organizing illegal migration, along with 19 people who entered Estonia without a legal basis. Prosecutors are seeking the arrest of all six suspects or immediate punishment through expedited proceedings.

According to the suspicion, the men transported people into Estonia by car despite the passengers lacking any legal grounds to enter the country.

On 3 October around 5 p.m., police stopped a Volvo with Latvian plates in Tori municipality, driven by a 62‑year‑old German citizen. Seven men were found in the vehicle's cabin and trunk, who said they were from Morocco and Somalia. Their clothes were soaked and dirty, and they had no identity documents. The driver was detained as a suspect.

On 4 October, border guards at Paldiski Northern Port discovered three undocumented foreign nationals in the trunk of an Audi bound for Sweden. The men, partially hidden under a blanket, said they were from Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Politsei pidas kinni ebaseadusliku rände korraldamises kahtlustatavad Autor/allikas: PPA

The 20‑year‑old Ukrainian driver had a Swedish residence permit, but the driver's license he presented was fake. Another Ukrainian citizen was also in the car. Both Ukrainians were detained as suspects, while the other foreign nationals were taken to a detention center.

On 5 October around 4 a.m., police stopped a Toyota with Lithuanian plates in Häädemeeste municipality. The driver was a 22‑year‑old Pakistani citizen with a Lithuanian residence permit. Another Pakistani citizen with a Lithuanian residence permit and two Somali nationals without identity documents were also in the car.

The group was taken to the Pärnu police station to verify the circumstances of their arrival and stay in Estonia. The Pakistani citizens were detained as suspects.

On 6 October around 1 a.m., police stopped a Kia Sportage with Latvian plates on the Tallinn–Tartu–Luhamaa highway at the 85th kilometer. The driver was a 63‑year‑old Bulgarian citizen. Seven men who had entered Estonia illegally were found in the cabin and trunk; all were from third countries. The migrants were taken to the Tartu police station, and the Bulgarian driver was detained as a suspect.

Politsei pidas kinni ebaseadusliku rände korraldamises kahtlustatavad Autor/allikas: PPA

Senior prosecutor Toomas Koitmäe said the prosecution will request the court to arrest all suspects or punish them through expedited proceedings.

"Such crimes are international and organized, so it is crucial to quickly identify and detain those involved in human smuggling. People who transport migrants for easy profit are participating in organized crime and endanger both their own future and the lives and health of those they transport," Koitmäe said.

Since July, police have detained 303 foreign nationals who entered Estonia illegally. 226 are currently held at the Tallinn detention center. 93 people have been handed over to Latvia under the trilateral agreement, after entering Estonia illegally from Belarus via Latvia.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

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