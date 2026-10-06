X!

Police and Border Guard Board step up checks in Valga after migrant surge

News
PPA vehicle.
PPA vehicle. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has stepped up its border checks, and not only at the eastern border, but also in Valga, on the Latvian border.

As 41 people who had entered Estonia illegally across the Latvian border were apprehended over the past week, authorities are increasingly checking people and vehicles arriving from Latvia at the border.

The checks were boosted more than usual in Valga on Monday when "Aktuaalne kaamera visited".

"This is migration pressure that may have been initiated by the Belarusian state, but if we are talking about the countries of origin of these migrants, we have apprehended Somali citizens as the largest number, followed by people from other East African countries, including Ethiopia, as well as more distant countries such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. There are actually many countries of origin," said Igor Bogdanov, head of the patrol service at the PPA's southeastern police station.

PPA personnel boarding an Elron train at Valga, to conduct checks. Source: ERR

Valga, twinned with Valka on the Latvian side of the border, also has a rail station and PPA personnel have been checking trains arriving from Latvia, which has included walking through the carriages and checking passengers' documents where necessary.

"We are checking transport hubs — railways — and on the roads we are trying to check people and vehicles. We have also informed accommodation providers and others, such as bus companies, that if anything raises questions or suspicions, they should let us know as well," Bogdanov said.

Estonia has detained close to 200 foreign nationals who entered illegally since July, most via Belarus and Latvia, with 72 handed back to Latvia. Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) has described the entries as organized waves orchestrated by another state. The strain has fallen hardest on the court system, particularly the Tallinn Administrative Court, which has to green-light PPA detention requests. Just outside Tallinn, Rae municipality's child protection services, has struggled with a surge of migrants claiming to be minors. Estonia has extended its border-guard rotation on Latvia's border with Belarus, whose regime is aligned with the Kremlin. Estonia has also asked Finland for assistance with patrols and returns.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera", reporter Leevi Lillemäe.

Related

news in simple estonian

e-calculation 2026

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:27

Kharkiv mayor: No safe place left in the city as winter approaches

16:55

Pay raises drive surge in applications for senior teacher status in Estonia

16:50

Ida‑Virumaa Vocational Education Center director Hendrik Agur suspected of fraud

16:35

Risky maneuvers preceded deadly 2025 helicopter crash in Finland

16:34

Estonian justice ministry after tougher penalties for migrant smuggling

16:20

UK prog band Marillion to perform in Tallinn

16:03

Gallery: Young Estonian artists' fall exhibition opens in Tallinn

15:40

Evelin Kasenõmm: Asia puts drones to work — Estonia should follow suit

15:20

Estonian police detain six suspects in organizing illegal migration

15:11

Union wants state-run school teachers' salary advantage retained

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

FT: Estonia moving troops closer to Russia in 'active defense' push

10:12

Estonians still returning bottles despite unchanged 10-cent deposit

05.10

airBaltic planning up to 700 layoffs across Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius

08:44

Child left behind on Tallinn tram raises questions over driver care

05.10

UK nuclear umbrella comments prompt Estonia defense debate

04.10

Effect of research paper mills enough to start affecting LLM query results

05.10

€4 million apartment sale highlights Tallinn's changing housing market

05.10

QR codes for online drug sales popping up near Estonian schools

05.10

Donor countries may demand back €14.5 million over failed ammo deals

05.10

US gives Estonia 13 reconnaissance drones to boost border security

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo