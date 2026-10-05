US gives Estonia 13 reconnaissance drones to boost border security

The United States has provided Estonia with 13 Skydio X10D drones to help the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) monitor hard-to-reach areas along the country's borders.

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia Roman Pipko and PPA Deputy Director General Veiko Kommusaar signed the transfer agreement for the 13 small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) at Tallinn's Miinisadam Naval Base on Monday.

Following the signing, PPA personnel conducted a demonstration flight for the officials.

Skydio X10D drones are small enough to be carried by hand, can be launched quickly and are equipped with both daytime and thermal cameras, allowing officials to monitor hard-to-reach areas around the clock, the U.S. Embassy said in a press release.

"These transfers represent both the U.S. commitment to Estonian security and the expertise that our Estonian partners bring to their work every day," Pipko said.

"I believe continued cooperation in this area will strengthen both of our borders and make our two countries safer," the ambassador continued, adding that U.S. border officials could learn from their Estonian counterparts.

The transfer of the drones was funded by the U.S. State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) implementing the program.

Drone demonstration at Miinisadam Naval Base in Tallinn. Source: U.S. Embassy Tallinn

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