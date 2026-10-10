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British Army deploys Nyan deep-strike drones in Estonia

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Flags of the U.K and Estonia.
Flags of the U.K and Estonia. Source: Ministry of Defense.
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A British unit at Tapa has deployed Nyan attack drone systems with a range of over 250 kilometers, boosting the allies' long-range strike capability, Postimees reported.

British Army spokesperson Melissa Terry told Postimees the allies brought Nyan drones to Estonia during this year's Exercise Spring Storm, adding they have already been used in exercises and training in Estonia.

"Nyan provides the British Army with a long-range precision strike capability as part of a broader deep strike capability. It is designed to complement existing fire support capabilities and provide additional options for engaging targets at long distances," Terry said.

Nyan is a U.K.-manufactured so-called One Way Effector, or single-use drone, with a range of over 250 kilometers, launched by a pneumatic catapult; as an attack drone it is comparable with the Iranian-designed Shahed.

It is made by defense company BAE Systems and is a jet-powered drone with a 2.9-meter wingspan, a maximum takeoff weight of over 75 kilograms, a payload of under 20 kilograms, and a top speed of approximately 220 km/h.

Britain's Royal Navy also operates Nyan attack drones and recently trialed at-sea launches. Source: Social Media

Terry added that the British Army uses two Estonian-made launch systems for Nyan: the Ely PL80 and the Threod CATA BT.

Estonia and the U.K. signed a defense cooperation action plan in Tallinn this July, superseding the previous armored unit concept which had been based on weapons such as Challenger 2 main battle tanks and Warrior infantry fighting vehicles.

Terry added that the deployment of Nyan in Estonia strengthens Britain's contribution to NATO deterrence and defense and allows for better integration of the new capability with targeting, mission planning, and digital fire control systems.

The British brought the Nyan systems to Estonia in the spring during Spring Storm, when various allied units were in Estonia at the time, which provided a better opportunity to test Nyan's integration into international division-level operations.

As a new solution, a unit was created which is equipped with highly mobile vehicles, modern weapon systems, and drones, specifically designed for the Estonian operational environment.

The original Postimees piece is here.

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