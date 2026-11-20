The Estonian government has decided to suspend border crossings with Russia for six months starting December 1 following a series of attacks from Russia that show no signs of abating.

Border crossings will be suspended at all Estonian-Russian road border checkpoints: Narva-1, Narva-2, Koidula, Luhamaa and Saatse. After six months, the government will assess whether the restrictions, imposed to protect national security and maintain public order, need to be adjusted.

"The overall picture is that Russia's hostile activities are showing no signs of abating," Prime Minister Kristen Michal said after Friday's government press conference. He added that there is no widespread naive optimism in Europe that Vladimir Putin has changed his stance.

Russia has also carried out various attacks against Estonia. Security agencies have recorded more than 10 such attacks over the years. "Estonia is acting firmly and calmly," Michal said.

Estonia has recently faced several attacks from Russia in quick succession, the latest again targeting the defense industry, with no signs of the attacks letting up. The government has decided to suspend border crossings between Estonia and Russia starting at 7 a.m. on December 1. The decision will be reviewed after six months.

In the coming weeks, the government will discuss measures to mitigate the impact of the border closure on residents of southeastern Estonia and Ida-Viru County.

Michal noted that Russia will continue its efforts to influence Estonia. Russia is developing various narratives aimed at influencing the upcoming Riigikogu elections.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Monday summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires to express Estonia's strong condemnation of the attempted arson attack carried out against defense industry company Threod Systems.

Tsahkna said Friday that Russia bears responsibility for the border closure. The decision is not linked to the latest attempted act of sabotage. Russia has carried out numerous attacks against both Estonia and Europe more broadly and these attacks have become increasingly severe.

The Estonian-Russian border runs through Lake Peipus. Border crossing points are highlighted on the map. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

Estonia is not alone in restricting border crossings with Russia. Finland's land border with Russia has been closed since December 2023, while Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have also significantly restricted crossings at their eastern borders in recent years.

The government's decision affects the movement of people and vehicles through road border checkpoints. Rail freight transport will continue subject to existing restrictions and operational capacity, under strict customs controls.

Estonia's economic dependence on Russia has declined significantly compared with the period before the war. Compared with 2021, exports of goods to Russia have fallen roughly threefold, while exports of goods of Estonian origin have dropped fivefold. As a result, the impact on the Estonian economy as a whole will be limited.

Estonian residents currently in Russia are advised to plan their return well in advance and carefully consider whether travel to Russia is necessary. Once road border crossings are suspended, travelers will have to use alternative routes that remain open, which may be longer and more expensive.

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