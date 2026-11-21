In a press release, Tsahkna warned that Moscow's willingness to order political killings on European soil demands a united, concrete response beyond diplomatic condemnation, linking the threat directly to Estonia's decision to close its road border crossings with Russia next month.

"Denmark's attribution to Russia of the attempted murder that took place in September is extremely serious," Tsahkna said. "Attributing the ordering of political assassinations in Europe to Russia points to a new and particularly dangerous escalation of Russia's hostile activity. Europe must stand together to resist it," the minister went on.

Tsahkna stressed that the Kremlin's destabilization campaign extends well beyond its war in Ukraine.

"Russia's aggression is not limited to Ukraine," the foreign minister said. "Sabotage, arson, cyberattacks and the direct endangerment of lives are all part of Russia's broader efforts to undermine security across Europe."

He pointed to Tallinn's move earlier Friday to shut down road traffic at the Narva, Koidula and Luhamaa border checkpoints starting December 1 as a direct countermeasure against Moscow's hybrid operations.

"The Estonian Government's decision today to close the road border crossing points between Estonia and Russia from December 1 is a concrete response to Russia's continued hostile activities," Tsahkna said. "By protecting Estonia's border, we are also protecting the security of the European Union as a whole."

Estonia stands firmly with Denmark following its official attribution of the September assassination attempt to Russia and fully supports the countermeasures. Russia's aggression does not stop at Ukraine's borders. Across Europe, we have seen cyberattacks, sabotage and attacks on critical infrastructure organised by Russian security services. Now, even people are being directly targeted. These are not isolated incidents, but part of a wider pattern of Russian hostile activities threatening Europe's security. Condemnation alone is not enough. We must continue to call out Russia for these attacks and respond together with stronger pressure on Russia. Moscow cannot be allowed to exploit Europe's openness, intimidate our societies or divide us. — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 20, 2026

Tsahkna added that European allies must pair evidence-based public attribution of hybrid attacks with tangible penalties. "Europe cannot limit its response to condemnation," he said. "We must publicly attribute Russia's attacks on the basis of evidence and ensure that they have concrete consequences."

According to the BBC, Danish authorities announced Friday that Russian intelligence services orchestrated a foiled September 25 plot to assassinate U.S.-Ukrainian rapper Albert Vasiliev, known as Kyivstoner, ahead of a concert near Copenhagen. Two suspects arrested with weapons near the venue have been charged with attempted murder and assisting a foreign intelligence service, though both have pleaded not guilty. In response, Copenhagen expelled Russia's defense attaché and proposed halting non-essential Schengen visas for Russian citizens.

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