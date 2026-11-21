Tartu New Theater, VAT Theater and Von Krahl Theater have secured three-year operating grants as the Culture Ministry distributes €3 million in funding among private theaters.

The ministry's funding round will see eight private theaters share the €3 million, while Tallinn City Theater, the only municipal applicant, will receive a separate €900,000.

Funding applications totaled nearly €7.8 million.

The three highest-scoring applicants — Tartu New Theater, VAT Theatre and Von Krahl Theater — were recommended for three-year grants. Five theaters have previously received funding on the same three-year basis: Tartu New Theater, Von Krahl Theater, Kanuti Gildi SAAL, Theater R.A.A.A.M. and the Expedition.

This year's applications were assessed using a revised methodology developed with performing arts representatives and designed to address shortcomings in the funding system. It adjusts the weighting of evaluation criteria as well as the formula used to calculate grants.

The changes also exclude individual scores that deviate significantly from the assessment committee's average.

"This makes the assessment result less susceptible to exceptionally high or low scores from one or two committee members and better reflects the committee's overall view," explained ministry theater adviser and committee chair Marie Anett Heinsalu.

The committee assessed artistic quality, creative plans, diversity of programming, regional activity and budget feasibility. Applicants needed at least 75 points out of 100 to qualify, with their scores determining the share of the requested amount they received.

Top theaters praised for ambition, engagement and improving quality

Tartu New Theater scored the highest with 88 points and will receive €543,726, against a request of €750,000.

The assessment committee praised the theater's artistic ambition, willingness to take creative risks and ability to combine research with compelling theatrical form, despite acknowledging that not all its risk-taking projects have been equally successful.

VAT Theater received 87 points and €521,887 in funding, after likewise requesting €750,000.

The committee highlighted its established artistic profile, work for young audiences and engagement with socially relevant issues, noting that the theater's use of guest artists and experimental productions had led to some variation in quality, but also allowed it to explore new forms.

Von Krahl Theater scored 83 points and will receive €467,857, against a request of €750,000.

The assessment committee said that with a new ensemble, the theater's artistic quality had improved and its identity grown more distinctive in recent years. While the committee noted some unevenness, it also noted that the theater's repertoire combines acclaimed productions and professional execution with experimentation.

Five other private theaters that scored between 75 and 79 points will also receive grants, including €209,570 for the Estonian Dance Agency, €362,934 for Vaba Lava, €237,252 for the Independent Dance Stage (STL), €350,935 for Kanuti Gildi SAAL and €305,839 for the Expedition.

Tallinn City Theater, the only municipal theater to apply, also scored 75 points and will receive €900,000, below the €1.15 million it requested.

The assessment committee praised the theater's experienced ensemble and strong production and organizational expertise, but said its artistic output had been uneven, with room to strengthen its artistic ambition and create a more cohesive repertoire. It also noted limited artistic renewal and engagement with contemporary social issues.

Two theaters miss out

Two applicants, Theatrum and Impro Theater IMPEERIUM, missed out on funding after scoring below the required 75-point threshold.

Theatrum, which requested €714,262, scored just 65 points. The committee praised the theater's established focus on classical drama, philosophy and literature, but found its recent output uneven and its creative circle narrow, with little renewal in its repertoire or staging.

Impro Theater IMPEERIUM, meanwhile, scored 61 points after requesting €300,044. While the committee recognized its established position in improvisational theater, it said the company's artistic ambition and execution remained limited by wider professional theater standards, citing room for improvement in dramatic structure, performers' skills and moving beyond recurring improvisational techniques.

Smaller Estonian theaters, meanwhile, will have another option this year: for the first time, they can apply for one-year operating grants from the Cultural Endowment of Estonia. About €650,000 a year is earmarked for the scheme, on top of existing funding for the theater sector.

The assessment committee included representatives appointed by performing arts organizations and the Ministry of Culture.

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