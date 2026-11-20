Tallinn plans to begin a €14 million reconstruction of a central main thoroughfare next summer, warning motorists and commuters to expect significant traffic disruptions ahead.

The deadline for the work, on Pärnu mnt, relates to strict EU rules and is set for 2029. The overhaul covers the stretch from Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) in the center, to the Pärnu mnt viaduct to the south, and will go ahead in phases.

The announcement follows several major roadworks projects through 2026, including the Hipodroomi intersection in Kristiine. The project will also as things stand supersede a planned "main street," as this affected the same area under the new plans.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) told ERR that project managers K-Projekt is in the process of finalizing the main design, with a building permit application due within weeks and a construction tender slated for the first quarter of next year.

The tram stop near the Tallinna ühisgümnaasium high school. Source: K-Projekt

Contracts are expected to be signed by summer or early fall 2027. Since the corridor is vital to downtown traffic, work will be phased.

"This will be finalized during the construction tender and site preparation, taking into account traffic flow, property access, and the sequence of utility network works," Järvan said.

"This is an extensive reconstruction of street space and utility networks," he added, noting that motorists must prepare for altered traffic arrangements once work starts.

Planned refurbished Pärnu mnt., looking south from Tõnismägi. Source: K-Projekt

Changes have been made also to the preliminary designs. These include a right-turn lane from Suur-Ameerika tänav onto Pärnu maantee and a new crosswalk near the Roosikrantsi intersection. Trams and buses will be moved to center-road stops right ahead of the Liivalaia–Suur-Ameerika intersection and opposite the Tallinna Ühisgümnaasium high school, just ahead of where the viaduct starts.

EU funding rules require completion by the end of 2029, creating overlap with other major capital projects.

"We want to get the Pärnu mnt reconstruction underway as early as possible next year to reduce the period in coming years when traffic is disrupted simultaneously on several main arteries," Järvan went on.

Traffic on Pärnu mnt, near the approach to the viaduct. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Following this phase, the city says it will prioritize overhauling the Pärnu mnt viaduct, rather than advancing the long-stalled "Main Street" (Peatänav) project, which would have seen the extensive redevelopment of the nearby Estonia pst.

"When selecting projects, we proceed from practical considerations: we choose projects where the street itself or utility networks are depreciated. Unfortunately, the Main Street project does not fall under that category today," Järvan added, noting that this will, since it removes the need for infrastructure changes to the wastewater system, eliminate what would have been an upward pressure on water rates in the capital.

Tallinn has rolled out several EU-backed street reconstructions over the past three years, including the Vanasadama tram extension and the Hipodroomi intersection. The shelved "Main Street" project was earmarked for EU funds.

Pärnu mnt is the northern terminus of a highway which stretches all the way to Pärnu, as its name suggests. In Tallinn, it serves as the primary southern gateway from central Tallinn to the Tondi, Järve and Nõmme districts to the South, and beyond, and is a significant commuter and public transport thoroughfare.

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