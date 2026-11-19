The European Commission has criticized Estonia for delays in implementing the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act at the national level and is calling for the swift establishment of an oversight framework. Pakosta confirmed that the necessary changes are underway but said the best solution would be centralized oversight at the EU level.

The EU's Artificial Intelligence Act aims to encourage the development of new technologies while preventing situations in which AI is used to make decisions that could be unfair or harmful to individuals.

Among other things, the law prohibits uses of AI that pose risks to people's health, safety or fundamental rights.

The AI Act is primarily aimed at organizations and individuals that develop AI systems, place them on the market or use them as part of their work or services.

The EU's AI Act entered into force in 2024, but its oversight and enforcement provisions took effect in early August this year.

Pakosta said preparations to implement the regulation are underway and that the necessary decisions could be made at the beginning of the next Riigikogu's term. She said the delay was partly due to the EU having amended its entire package of AI legislation in the meantime.

According to Pakosta, Estonia is exploring ways to address the oversight issue in cooperation with other member states. She said Estonia and the Finnish prime minister have been leading efforts on the issue at the EU level.

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