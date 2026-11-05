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Estonian PM: Europe needs the ability to build AI power, not just buy it

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Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) speaking at the Tallinn Digital Summit. November 5, 2026.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) speaking at the Tallinn Digital Summit. November 5, 2026. Source: Stenbock House/Flickr
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After its costly reliance on Russian energy, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) says Europe must build its own AI capabilities rather than depend on foreign technology.

Opening the Tallinn Digital Summit on Thursday, Michal said Europe must move faster to develop AI to avoid becoming dependent solely on technologies developed by other countries and companies.

Europe had already paid a high price for its dependence on Russian energy, he said, stressing that it must not repeat that mistake in the tech sector.

Michal said Estonia wants to be at the forefront of adopting new solutions and shaping the future of AI, but noted that this would require both domestic capabilities and close international cooperation.

"Europe needs the ability to build AI power, not just buy it," he emphasized. "To make the most of AI, we must act on three fronts: power, trust and security."

The Estonian leader welcomed the EU's plan to invest €200 billion in AI, including building gigafactories, but said companies also needed easier access to financing and investing in Europe.

'People need to trust it'

Michal also Estonia's AI approach builds on the principles behind its digital society, aiming to make technology useful and accessible to as many people as possible.

"Technology alone does not change society; people do," he said, introducing the country's Eesti.ai initiative. "And people need to trust the technology they use."

Popular AI apps on a smartphone. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Launched by the Estonian government earlier this year, Eesti.ai is aimed at boosting AI skills among 100,000 working-age Estonian residents by the end of 2027, while also supporting AI-related projects in areas such as healthcare, education and public services.

The prime minister also noted that Estonia is drawing up rules for the safe adoption of AI agents, likewise building on the principles behind its existing digital identification system and online services.

'AI doesn't stop at national borders'

However, he stressed that no country can shape the future of AI alone, and that international cooperation is essential to keeping it under control.

"AI doesn't stop at national borders; neither should the rules for keeping it under human control," Michal said, stressing that this is a matter of shared security.

Michal joined leaders from more than 30 countries and the European Commission in signing the Call for Control of Frontier AI Models, which calls for stronger international cooperation to ensure oversight of the most powerful AI systems.

The Estonian leader invited other countries to join the call as well.

Click here to read Michal's remarks from Thursday in full.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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