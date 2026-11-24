Noted Tallinn nightclub Club Hollywood has closed permanently after 31 years in business following the expiration of its lease, club manager Rauno Otsepp told ERR.

Otsepp cites a "collapse" in the nightclub scene fueled in part by changing consumer habits among younger generations.

The closure follows a January announcement that the venue would be repurposed — a plan now abandoned — and recent news that historic arthouse cinema Kino Sõprus, housed in the same 1955 Old Town building at Vana-Posti 8, is annexing and renovating the nightclub's former smoking lounge.

Club nights had already stopped in early June after the venue and Kino Sõprus building manager Zenith Family Office OÜ failed to agree on new lease terms. While the club's equipment remains on the premises pending final arrangements, Otsepp confirmed the lease has expired and the January plan to convert the venue into a multi-purpose events center has been dropped.

Club Hollywood in Tallinn is no more. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Otsepp said the club's financial difficulties dated back to the COVID pandemic and stemmed largely from shifting habits among younger people.

"Primarily, time just caught up with our business. Young people today do things completely differently. They have a multimedia device in their hands which gives them access to everything. Big nightclubs are no longer something people need in their lives," he said.

Managing the aging 1955 cinema building also posed steep structural costs, Otsepp noted, as corridors, stairways, and basements accounted for around 40 percent of the leased footprint and had to be factored into the rent. While the landlord had granted temporary rent relief, the owners were unwilling to make the lower rate permanent once the nightlife market began sliding again in 2024.

"The market collapsed. Just look at how much less floor space there is across the market now, and how there are no lines outside anywhere. That tells a story," Otsepp said.

Interior of Club Hollywood. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Rising taxes and wages compounded the squeeze. VAT rose six percentage points during the club's run, while labor costs multiplied in an inherently staff-heavy business. At the same time, competition expanded beyond nightlife — with Friday-night crowds increasingly opting for padel courts and sports centers — and inflation left patrons reluctant to pay door admission or spend heavily at the bar, even on nonalcoholic drinks.

Otsepp confirmed he has no plans to reopen Club Hollywood elsewhere, citing tight margins and strict location and noise constraints. He also backed Kino Sõprus' takeover of the former smoking lounge, which had sat largely unused as smoking declined, and suggested the landmark building would be best suited to a publicly funded cultural center.

"Club Hollywood should be remembered as one of those places where a thousand people would come together, where people from very different walks of life would converge, and where incredible things happened. And that's all history now," he said.

Alis Möll, who represents the building's owners and manages the property, had not responded to ERR's inquiries by publication time.

Over the weekend, neighboring Kino Sõprus announced it is expanding into Club Hollywood's former smoking lounge after seeing a roughly 30 percent jump in audiences this year. The arthouse cinema is restoring the original bright waiting halls for socializing and small events before and after screenings.

Another long-serving Tallinn nightclub, Cafe Amigo, announced its closure at the start of this year.

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