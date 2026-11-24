A 50-year-old man died Tuesday morning in Tallinn after falling from an electric scooter on Ehitajate tee, police said.

Authorities received a report of the incident at 6:19 a.m.

According to preliminary information, the rider fell while operating the personal light electric vehicle. An autopsy and forensic examination will determine the exact cause of death and whether intoxication had been a factor.

Police said the 50-year-old man was not wearing a helmet. The rented e-scooter he was riding has a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

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