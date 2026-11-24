Sending Christmas cards is more expensive again this year, prompting some Estonians to look for creative alternatives. One congregation found a solution thousands of miles away in Hong Kong.

Members of the Risti congregation received this year's Christmas letter from Hong Kong in about a week. Despite the distance, postage cost just €0.67 per letter.

Congregation member Anneli Pärlin said she might not have noticed the letter came from Hong Kong if she had not been told in advance.

"We knew that sending letters and cards had become so expensive that alternative solutions were being considered this year," she said.

For years, members of the congregation joked that it would be cheaper to mail letters from abroad. The idea became reality this year when pastor Annika Laats happened to be visiting her daughter in Hong Kong when the letters were ready to be sent.

UV faktor Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

"I took 307 printed letters with me because I didn't know where I would print them in Hong Kong. Sending them from there resulted in more than threefold savings. A stamp cost €0.67 there, compared with €2.10 here," Laats said.

Omniva raised postal rates in October. Sending a domestic letter now costs €2.10, while international letters cost €4.30.

According to Omniva postal services manager Katri Laanela, letter delivery remains a loss-making business.

"The Postal Act passed this summer will allow us to introduce cost-based pricing from next year. The Competition Authority will ensure prices do not become excessive, but rates will definitely increase again next year," Laanela said.

Omniva believes letter and card volumes would need to increase for prices to come down. The experience of the Risti congregation suggests the opposite is happening, with rising prices leading people to send fewer cards.

"We used to send significantly more cards from Estonia, but every year we look at the numbers again. We haven't stopped completely, but we have definitely scaled back," Laats said.

An Omniva vehicle in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

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