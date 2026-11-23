Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis has approved the revised Pelguranna tram line project, allowing Tallinn to move forward with construction. The new tram line is expected to be completed in 2029.

The project has an estimated cost of €27.9 million, of which up to €19.5 million will be covered by the European Regional Development Fund, the Ministry of Climate said.

"Although the previous route would have served more residents, an expert assessment of the project confirmed that building the tram line is justified in light of the area's long-term development. Põhja-Tallinn needs good public transportation connections that offer people an alternative to traveling by private car," Leis said.

The infrastructure minister added that it is now up to Tallinn to move the project quickly from the design phase to construction and complete it by the end of 2029.

The original Pelguranna tram line plan underwent an assessment in 2024. However, because Tallinn subsequently changed the route, the state had to reassess the entire project. The project received approval from the evaluation committee and was deemed to meet the funding requirements.

As the design process continues, Tallinn must pay particular attention to ensuring that stops are accessible and to preserving the Pollinator Highway's (Putukaväil) green spaces and recreational areas or mitigating the project's impact on them.

The new tram line, approximately 1.9 kilometers long, will be built as a branch of the existing Kopli tram line. The route will branch off near the Krulli stop, cross the Kopli freight yard and the Ristiku tänav viaduct and continue along Pollinator Highway across Sõle tänav to Kolde puiestee. It will end at a planned turning loop around the property at Puhangu tänav 45, with a terminus on Kolde puiestee.

Under the city's approved schedule, the tram line is expected to be completed in October 2029. To qualify for European Union funding, the project must be completed by the end of that year.

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