A bear was seen on the banks of the Emajõgi River in Tartu's Ropka district on Sunday morning and has now moved toward Ihaste. Police are asking people to be cautious.

The animal was first seen between Kaupmehe tänav and Ropka tee in the south of the city.

According to the latest reports, the bear has now moved toward Ihaste, the PPA said at around 10 a.m.

Police are working with the Environmental Board and local hunters to determine the animal's exact location. Police received the report of the bear through the Emergency Response Center.

Police are asking people to be vigilant when moving around the area and to keep as far away from the bear as possible.

People must not approach the animal, attempt to photograph or film it, or block its path.

Pets should also be kept away from the area, and pedestrians should choose an alternative route if possible.

If you spot the bear or see it moving near people, residential buildings or busy roads, report it immediately by calling the emergency number 112, the PPA said.

Police will provide further updates on the situation if necessary.

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