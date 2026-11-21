Estonian guard Stefan Vaaks finished one assist short of a triple-double on Friday as 10th-ranked Illinois routed Eastern Illinois 114-52 in NCAA men's basketball.

Vaaks tied his season high with 20 points and grabbed an NCAA career-best 11 rebounds while the Fighting Illini tied a Big Ten Conference record with 23 three-pointers.

Building a 68-18 halftime lead, Vaaks shot 3 of 5 inside the arc, 4 of 8 from three-point range, and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line while adding a season-high nine assists alongside two turnovers and two fouls. Ethan Brown led Illinois with 26 points and Tomislav Ivišić added 22, while Jalen Calloway scored 17 for Eastern Illinois. Illinois improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 at home ahead of Monday's home matchup against winless Winthrop.

Elsewhere for Estonians in U.S. college basketbal, Erik Makke scored 18 points with seven assists and two rebounds as Stephen F. Austin beat Indiana State 86-76. Kätlin Kangur went scoreless in 24 minutes with two rebounds and one assist as Idaho defeated Nevada 67-47 on the road.

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