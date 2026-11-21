The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) issued, and later lifted, a potential drone threat warning for Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties early Saturday.

The alert went out at 4:42 a.m. via Estonia's public warning system, EE-ALARM.

In a comment to ERR, the EDF confirmed that NATO fighter jets — specifically Turkish Air Force aircraft — were airborne in response.

An ERR reader reported hearing a drone over Väike-Maarja in Lääne-Viru County at 6:13 a.m., followed roughly a minute later by the sound of a fighter jet.Unlike in earlier incidents, where public broadcasters in Latvia and Lithuania reported airspace alerts before drones reached Estonia, neither country issued such warnings early Saturday.

At 6:49 a.m., the EDF announced that the aerial threat in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties had passed.

Meanwhile, Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia's neighboring Leningrad Oblast, said via Russian state news agency Interfax early Saturday that air defenses had downed six drones."Six enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the Leningrad region. Combat operations are ongoing," Drozdenko wrote on the messaging app Max. Less than an hour later, he stated that the number of downed drones had risen to 93.

Finland restricts air, sea traffic in eastern Gulf of Finland

The Finnish Defense Forces also imposed temporary restrictions on maritime areas and airspace in the eastern Gulf of Finland early Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X, the Finnish military said the restrictions were a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of bystanders and maintaining operational freedom for the authorities.

These authorities were preparing to counter potential drones in the area, with the temporary restrictions taking effect shortly after 4 a.m. Finland last imposed similar restrictions just over a week ago.

Due to Russia's war against Ukraine, aerial vehicles, including drones, may inadvertently enter Estonian airspace or be directed toward it by Russia.

The EDF uses EE-ALARM channels to notify the public both of potential aerial threats and when residents are required to take shelter.

The EDF most recently issued similar EE-ALARM air threat warnings across eight southern and eastern counties, including Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru, early on November 11. The alerts prompted NATO fighter jets to scramble as Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Ust-Luga port in Leningrad Oblast, 36 kilometers from the Estonian border.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include information about Finland's airspace and maritime restrictions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!