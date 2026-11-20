The Riigikogu has passed legislation which tightens rules on algorithmic management and expands rights for app-based couriers and ride-hailing taxi drivers.

The Platform Work Act (1003 SE) passed by 51 votes to 22 on Wednesday. The new law requires digital labor platforms to explain automated pay and task systems, and ensures human review of account suspensions.

The legislation also transposes an EU directive into Estonian law amid debate over working conditions for the roughly 55,000 people using platform apps like Bolt and Wolt in Estonia each week.

Under the new act, platforms must clearly inform workers about the automated systems they use and how those tools can affect earnings and workflow. Workers must be informed on what basis their pay is calculated and whether declining orders or receiving lower customer ratings reduces future job offers.

Automated systems are barred from collecting sensitive personal data or drawing inferences from that data. Platforms are forbidden to analyze a worker's possible emotional or psychological state, monitor private conversations, collect data while a worker is off duty, or infer information about their health, disability, religion, political views, or trade union membership.

A Bolt taxi. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The law also strengthens workers' control over major decisions affecting their account or accounts. Any decision to restrict, suspend, or close a worker's account must be made by a human, rather than an algorithm.

Under the new law, in cases where an automated system supports or triggers an account restriction, payment refusal, or change in contractual status, the platform must provide a written explanation to the worker. Workers can challenge automated decisions and can request a human review, which platforms must respond to within 14 days by either reversing the error or paying compensation to the worker.

Estonia opted to transpose EU Directive 2024/2831 at the minimum required level, following lobbying from major platforms such as Bolt and Wolt; labor unions had sought broader collective protections.

Recent analysis from the Foresight Center, a Riigikogu think tank, found that a quarter of food couriers and ride-hailing drivers in Estonia work above 50 hours a week, while 14 percent lack health insurance coverage.

A major issue at stake in discussions on platform workers was whether they constituted employees of the platform app, or not. Legal experts have noted that under the directive's reversed burden of proof, Estonian courts would quite possibly classify platform couriers and drivers as employees, in labor disputes going forward.

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